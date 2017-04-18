NBA Rumors: Knicks Willing To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For A Player And A Pick?

Share this:

The New York Knicks have been a disaster despite having Carmelo Anthony, Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose on the roster, and now, they might have to resort to trading away one of their best players.

Kristaps Porzingis — or Godzingis, as he’s known in New York — has been everyone’s favorite Knick since he made his NBA debut last season, and he’s been a welcome presence for the 31-51 team, too. However, the 21-year-old Latvia native’s future with the Knicks might be in doubt, per the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola.

.@FisolaNYDN on WFAN a moment ago thinks Knicks would trade Porzingis for "a top pick and player". — Matt Boutwell (@MattyinMaine) April 18, 2017

Of course, that appears to be Isola’s opinion and not a sourced rumor, so it’s not as though Porzingis will be on his way out of New York tomorrow. However, it’s not crazy to think the Knicks might need to do something desperate to turn the club around, either.

While trading away a 7-foot-3 power forward who averaged 7.2 rebounds and 18.1 points per game last season certainly isn’t ideal, the Knicks wouldn’t be able to get much of a haul for any of their other players. Anthony, Rose and Noah all have been dealing with their respective declines, injuries and off-court issues, making them a tough sell in trade talks.

But if the Knicks do make Porzingis available, they’d likely be able to get a top pick, a player and then some.

