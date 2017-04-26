New ‘Sonic Forces’ Gameplay Trailer Highlights Classic Green Hill Zone

Share this:

Given how many recent “Sonic the Hedgehog” games have underwhelmed, fans of the long-running video game franchise haven’t had much to be excited about lately. That all could change, though, once “Sonic Forces” releases.

So far, all we’ve seen from the game is footage of what Sega is calling “Modern Sonic” gameplay. But while “Sonic Forces” will feature the same 3-D style of play that’s been common in recent “Sonic” entries, fans also will be able to enjoy “Classic Sonic,” which resembles the 2-D gameplay from older installments.

Sega Europe on Tuesday uploaded a video to its YouTube that gives fans their first look at “Sonic Force’s” classic gameplay, which takes place on a modern version of the series’ most well-known level.

While this new footage does look nice, we can’t help but worry the series will fall into the same traps that it did with “Sonic Generations” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 4.” Those games similarly featured both 2-D and 3-D gameplay, but neither game found ways to make “Sonic” feel fresh and exciting.

Hopefully, “Sonic Forces” will give the franchise new life when it releases later this year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and, yes, the Nintendo Switch.