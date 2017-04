Share this:

How many quarterbacks will hear their names called in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft? Will the New England Patriots swing a deal to move up? Is Myles Garrett the right choice for the Cleveland Browns at No. 1? (Answer: yes.)

Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava answered those questions and more in a special NFL draft preview edition of “Between the Tackles.”

Watch the full episode in the video above.

