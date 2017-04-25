NFL Draft Prospect Reportedly Under Investigation For Sexual Assault In Cleveland

Share this:

Allegations of a serious crime might damage a professional football hopeful’s stock at the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cleveland, Ohio, police are investigating an accusation of sexual assault against an expected first-round draft pick, WOIO-Cleveland’s Dan DeRoos reported Thursday, citing police radio traffic. The alleged assault took place April 9 at Cleveland’s Westin Hotel. The victim is a 23-year-old woman.

The player has not been identified nor has he been charged with a crime, and police haven’t filed a report.

2017 NFL Draft will be held Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia.

