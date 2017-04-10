NFL Rumors: Marshawn Lynch Interested In Patriots If Raiders Fall Through

Share this:

Tweet







Richard Sherman isn’t the only member of the 2014 Seattle Seahawks who has been linked to the New England Patriots this offseason.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch also has expressed interest in joining the Patriots, according to a report Monday by the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

The Oakland Raiders hosted Lynch for a visit last week and still are viewed as the front-runners to land the five-time Pro Bowl back, but he would entertain signing with the Patriots if he and the Raiders can’t agree to terms, per Howe.

Marshawn Lynch update: He has privately expressed interest in playing for Patriots if talks break off with Raiders. Keep an eye on that. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 10, 2017

Lynch to Pats may be viewed as a long shot. But the sentiment exists. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 10, 2017

Lynch, who turns 31 later this month, did not play in the NFL last season. He appeared in just seven games for Seattle in 2015, carrying the ball 111 times for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots currently have five running backs under contract for the upcoming season — James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and D.J. Foster — but could use another big back to add to that stable. Lynch, who was last listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, would fit that bill if he still can play.

New England also still could bring back LeGarrette Blount, who became an unrestricted free agent last month and has yet to sign with a new team.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images