NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Patrick Chung Among Players Fined For Las Vegas Arm Wrestling Contest

An arm wrestling competition held at a Las Vegas casino has resulted in several NFL players running afoul of league rules.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman and Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King all will be fined by the NFL for their participation in “The Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship” last week at the MGM Grand Resort, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy,” Joe Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president for communications and public affairs, told Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports. “No one sought pre-approval.”

Though the NFL recently voted to move a team to Las Vegas, it still is against league rules for players to appear at promotional events at casinos.

Other current players reportedly took part in the contest, as well — nearly three dozen, according to Bell. So did former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch is attempting an NFL comeback after retiring last year, but because he technically is not an active player, he will not be fined, per Rapoport’s source.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images