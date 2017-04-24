NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade ‘Not Happening’ As NFL Draft Approaches

Share this:

Tweet







From the “nothing to see here” department: The New England Patriots still are not expected to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns — or anyone else — before the 2017 season.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reiterated Sunday what he’s been reporting for weeks now.

ICYMI (in February): Jimmy Garappolo isn't going anywhere. His name continues to surface in trade rumors and speculation – not happening. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2017

Other outlets have reported the same — that Garoppolo is not going anywhere.

The Patriots evidently believe the luxury of keeping Tom Brady’s backup around for at least one more season outweighs what they could get for him in a trade, which likely would include a first-round or high second-round pick.

So, again, nothing to see here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images