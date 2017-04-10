NFL Rumors: Browns Have All But Given Up Hope Of Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo

Share this:

Do the Cleveland Browns still want to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo? Sure they do. But they don’t feel great about their chances.

The Browns have all but given up hope of swinging a trade for the New England Patriots’ backup quarterback, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“The Browns may make a late run at Garoppolo,” Rapoport said, via NFL.com, “but they do not seem to believe there’s any hope there.”

That’s no surprise. Several outlets have reported for weeks now the Patriots will not trade Garoppolo, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter leading the charge.

Garoppolo has one year remaining on his rookie contract with New England, and the Patriots can opt to franchise him next offseason to keep him in Foxboro for an additional year if they so choose.

The Browns, as is tradition, currently have a glaring question mark at the quarterback position, with Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler (if he is not released) set to compete for the starting job. Cleveland owns the Nos. 1 and 12 overall picks in the 2017 NFL Draft and could use one of those selections on a QB, though this year’s draft class lacks a bona fide star signal-caller.

