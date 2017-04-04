NFL Rumors: Tony Romo Leaving Football, Will Go Into Broadcasting

Share this:

The Tony Romo saga took a relatively unexpected turn Tuesday that will see him watching the 2017 NFL season from the sideline — or a TV booth.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning, citing sources, that Romo is stepping away from football to pursue a career in broadcasting, as the Dallas Cowboys get set to officially release the quarterback Tuesday.

Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, even with Dallas planning to release him today, sources tell @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

There are still plenty of questions to be answered, though. It’s unclear whether Romo is actually retiring or just taking a year off, as Schefter provided very few details as to Romo’s next step. It’s also unknown with whom Romo will begin his television career. However, Schefter reported there’s plenty of interest in Romo as CBS, FOX and NBC all have expressed a desire for him to join their networks, and Romo will get to hand pick the network he works for as a color commentator. Schefter added that decision could come as early as Tuesday.

Romo entered the 2016 season as the starting quarterback in Dallas, but a preseason back injury forced him out of the lineup. With him out of the picture, rookie QB Dak Prescott stepped in and led Dallas to one of the NFL’s best records. Romo eventually got healthy enough to return, but Prescott kept the job and Romo only saw a handful of snaps in a meaningless Week 17 game against Philadelphia.

Now it seems he’s going to trade in that backup quarterback headset for a different kind of headset.