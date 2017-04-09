Nissan Celebrating 370Z’s 50th Anniversary Two Years Early With Heritage Edition

Share this:

Either everybody at Nissan is really bad at math, or they really don’t care if people think they are.

Nissan announced Wednesday it will preview the 2018 370Z Heritage Edition at the New York International Auto Show, which kicks off Friday. The Heritage Edition is a new trim package that Nissan says celebrates the model’s 50th anniversary — but it really doesn’t.

Sold under the Datsun brand, the 240Z was launched in 1969, which means the 370Z has another two years before it can join AARP. In addition, the Japanese manufacturer’s celebration not only is premature, but also rather underwhelming.

Much like Toyota did with the recently announced special edition of its 86, Nissan focused more on aesthetic tweaks than performance ones.

The Heritage Edition comes in either Chicane Yellow with gloss black mirrors and decals, or Magnetic Black with gloss black mirrors and decals. With both colors, customers get gloss silver graphics and yellow trim on the interior.

If the showy decals and accents aren’t for you, you’re probably better off buying the standard 370Z, as the Heritage Edition basically is the same under the skin. Nissan fitted the Heritage with an Exedy high-performance clutch, but both have the same 3.7-liter V-6 that produces 332 horsepower.

Since Nissan didn’t even give it the 350-horsepower V-6 you get in the 370Z NISMO, the Heritage Edition isn’t the best way to celebrate the model turning 50. Especially considering it’s a model year 2018, which is when it turns 49, and it’s going on sale in spring 2017.

Nissan seemingly made the 370Z Heritage Edition more to generate publicity than to actually honor the car’s lineage.

All photos via Nissan