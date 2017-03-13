Limited Edition Toyota 86 Gets More Standard Technology, Not Power

Share this:

Toyota is making a limited edition version of the 86, but it doesn’t have the one thing fans have been pleading for: more power.

The Japanese manufacturer revealed the 2017 860 Special Edition on Monday, and it’s loaded with more technology, unique styling queues and, unfortunately, the same 205-horsepower flat-four boxer engine as the standard 86, according to a press release.

On the exterior, the 860 Special Edition has black body stripes, a wider rear spoiler, heated mirrors, LED fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels and a functional aerodynamic underbody panel. The interior is peppered with black leather and orange stitching, as well as heated seats, a push-button start, dual-zone climate control and a 4.2-inch multi-information display. Drivers can use the display to monitor cornering forces, fuel economy, lap times and engine coolant and oil temperatures.

The 860 Special edition will be available in an exclusive Supernova Orange or Halo White paint. Only 860 examples will be made in each color, as the name suggests.

Toyota said customers can have the coupe with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, for $29,155 and $29,875, respectively.

However, considering that’s not a huge step up from the standard 86’s $26,255 starting price, the 860 Special Edition seems like a waste of a limited-production model. Customers who want premium technology in their 86 already can have that option, whereas people who want an 86 with a bit more power — of which there are many — have to spend extra on aftermarket parts.

Since the 86 ultimately is a drivers car, Toyota should reserve limited edition runs solely for versions that improve upon the driving experience.

