Patriots Pick Defensive End Deatrich Wise With 131st Selection In 2017 NFL Draft

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots used the 131st overall pick (fourth round) in the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday to select Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise.

Wise, a former college teammate of New England defensive end Trey Flowers, is the second edge rusher the Patriots have drafted this year. They also picked Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers 83rd overall on Friday.

Length is Wise’s greatest attribute. He stands 6-foot-5, 274 pounds and boasts long arms (35 5/8 inches) and large hands (10 1/2 inches) — measurements similar to those of former Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones.

The 22-year-old did not test particularly well at the NFL Scouting Combine but was highly productive for the Razorbacks, tallying 15 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 44 hurries in the two seasons after Flowers left for the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. And that came while playing against some of the nation’s top competition in the SEC.

Drafting Wise adds another body to a Patriots defensive end group that struggled to get after the quarterback last season. That unit now includes Wise, Rivers, Flowers, Rob Ninkovich, Kony Ealy and Geneo Grissom.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images