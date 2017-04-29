Patriots Undrafted Free Agent Rumors: Austin Carr Among Signees

Share this:

The 2017 NFL Draft has concluded, and the New England Patriots still have 20 spots to fill on their 90-man roster.

Many of those roster slots will be filled by undrafted free agents after the Patriots selected just four players in the draft. We’ll keep track of the Patriots’ signings here.

Here’s who the Patriots are rumored to have signed.

DT Josh Augusta, Missouri (player)

LB Harvey Langi, BYU (player)

S Jason Thompson, Utah (player)

G Jason King, Purdue (player)

TE Jacob Hollister, Wyoming (player)

CB Kenny Moore, Valdosta State (player)

DE Corey Vereen, Tennessee (agency)

WR Cody Hollister, Arkansas (player)

S David Jones, Richmond (school)

DT Adam Butler, Vanderbilt (agent)

WR Austin Carr, Northwestern (school)

OT Cole Croston, Iowa (player)

OT Max Rich, Harvard (agency)

S Damarius Travis, Minnesota (Pioneer Press, via player)

RB LeShun Daniels Jr., Iowa (player)

CB D.J. Killings, Central Florida (ESPN)

CB Dwayne Thomas, LSU (player)

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images