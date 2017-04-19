Patriots White House Visit: 34 Players Reportedly Expected To Attend

Share this:

The New England Patriots will celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory at the White House on Wednesday, and much of the focus is on which players will choose not to attend.

More than half of the team is expected to make the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — 34 of the 63 players (active roster and practice squad), to be exact, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported during a “SportsCenter” appearance Wednesday morning.

According to Reiss, roughly 50 players visited the White House after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX two years ago. Their contingent hasn’t always been that strong, however, as less than 30 players attended after Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

We already know who seven of this year’s no-shows will be. Quarterback Tom Brady, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Devin McCourty, defensive tackle Alan Branch, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive end Chris Long and tight end Martellus Bennett all have said they will not attend the first championship celebration of Donald Trump’s presidential tenure.

Brady’s announcement came just hours before the ceremony, with the Super Bowl MVP saying Wednesday morning he needed to attend to a “personal family matter.”

More updates to come once the roster of attendees becomes public.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images