Phil Simms Lands New CBS Gig After Being Replaced By Tony Romo

Phil Simms was bumped from his CBS broadcast role in favor of Tony Romo earlier this month, but the former New York Giants quarterback won’t be leaving the network after all.

According to USA Today Sports, Simms has joined CBS’ “NFL Today” team for the upcoming season, filling the spot left vacant after Tony Gonzalez announced his departure last month.

Simms is looking forward to covering the whole league as opposed to one game per week, and is excited about his new opportunity.

“I’m excited to be in the studio,” Simms told USA TODAY Sports. “I’ve said for a quite a few years it’d be fun to cover the whole league and watch how all the players and coaches manage the game. I already know J.B. (James Brown) and Boomer (Esiason) from doing Inside the NFL. I am looking forward to the next phase of my broadcast career.”

Simms served as CBS’ top analyst for 19 seasons before Romo agreed to take on the role. Despite the potentially awkward transition, Simms says he’d be willing to serve as a mentor for the recently retired quarterback.

“I haven’t talked to Romo yet,” Simms said. “We will in the future. There’s so much going on. I’m sure either I’ll reach out to him or he will reach out to me. I’ll be happy to offer some advice and he’s free to take it, but it’s like in football. You can tell the rookie guys all you want, but they have to go out and experience it themselves. Nothing is easy.”

