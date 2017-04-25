Racing World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Retirement Announcement

Share this:

Race fans on Tuesday have been coming to grips with the announcement that NASCAR will be without Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017. Fans, however, weren’t the only ones caught off guard.

Earnhardt revealed Tuesday he will retire after the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, leaving the sport without its most popular — and that’s not just among fans. Despite how competitive racing — more specifically, racing drivers — can be, Earnhardt is well liked by his fellow competitors.

Dale Jr. is respected by NASCAR drivers and the racing community at large for his constant calls to make the sport safer. That respect is evident from the large outpouring of well wishes Earnhardt received on Twitter.

Both current and former NASCAR racers congratulated he and his wife Amy on his outstanding career.

You're a hell of a friend and teammate @DaleJr, I'm really happy for you and @AmyEarnhardt. 🤙 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) April 25, 2017

Congrats on a great career @DaleJr, finish strong! Thx 4 all u have given this sport. All the best to u n Amy w the next chapter n ur lives — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 25, 2017

Excited to see what the future holds for @DaleJr, think he will be just as captivating and influential off track as he was while on track. — Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) April 25, 2017

Happy for ya @DaleJr, nothing but respect. Let's end it on a good note this year 👊🏼 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) April 25, 2017

Congrats to @DaleJr on one helluva run. I didn't think they would announce Carl's return till end of year though? Hmm! — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 25, 2017

I'm proud of my great friend @DaleJr for everything he's done for this sport. I'm even more proud of who he is as a man. Love you friend — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) April 25, 2017

@DaleJr is in the same conversation as Richard Petty… as it relates to the contributions he's made to NASCAR in his lifetime 🏁 — Ricky Craven (@RickyCravenESPN) April 25, 2017

I'm really excited for the next chapter in @DaleJr and @AmyEarnhardt lives. JR has made #NASCAR so much better and will continue to do so. — Mark Martin (@markmartin) April 25, 2017

Brad Keselowski seemingly is the only one who made the connection between Earnhardt’s announcement and his cryptic tweet from Tuesday morning.

Now we know why…

You've helped make this a better sport for so many of us, we wish you all the best in your retirement.👍🏻😃 https://t.co/9Ze6JZgZ70 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 25, 2017

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. definitely didn’t put two and two together.

This ain't a bad way to start the day @DaleJr pic.twitter.com/n3EynMShGw — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) April 25, 2017

J.R. Hildebrand might compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series, but based on the Ed Carpenter Racing driver’s message to Earnhardt, it’s clear he’s a NASCAR fan at heart.

Will miss watching for that Earnhardt magic on the superspeedways, cheers to a great run @DaleJr 🍻 https://t.co/wJLXwjHAvC — JR Hildebrand (@JRHildebrand) April 25, 2017

Given that Earnhardt helped promoters put asses in the seats for nearly two decades, we’re not surprised many NASCAR tracks also reached out to him.

Nothing but love and respect. pic.twitter.com/VOqJSreXLZ — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) April 25, 2017

Thank you for your love and support of @TooToughToTame, Dale. We look forward to seeing you at the lady in black this September. pic.twitter.com/7eSMQsBf4X — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) April 25, 2017

Rather than just wish Earnhardt the best in the next chapter of his life, Mobil 1 The Grid sent out a series of tweets highlighting some of the key points in his career.

For Earnhardt’s primary sponsor Nationwide, 140 characters wasn’t enough to properly say goodbye. After all, it isn’t just losing a driver, it’s losing “Water Cooler Dale.”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images