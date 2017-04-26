Rajon Rondo Injury Report Hints At Return To Bulls In Game 5 Vs. Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







Rajon Rondo might not miss much time after all.

The Chicago Bulls point guard missed Games 3 and 4 of his team’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics after suffering a fractured thumb. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday that Rondo would miss Game 5, but it appears the situation might have changed in the last 24 hours.

Vertical Sources: Chicago's Rajon Rondo preparing to attempt to play in Game 5 against Boston. Final decision TBD, but there's chance. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2017

That would be quite the turnaround after initial reports seemed to indicate Rondo might miss the rest of the first round. But now there’s a chance he’ll miss just two games, which isn’t great news for the Celtics.

The Bulls looked like an entirely different team in Games 1 and 2 (both wins) with Rondo versus Games 3 and 4 (both losses) without their point guard. The best-of-seven series currently is tied at two games apiece heading into Wednesday’s Game 5 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images