Ranking Patriots’ Best Remaining Available Options At Running Back

Despite signing free agent Rex Burkhead, the New England Patriots have made it abundantly clear they’re not content with their current crop of running backs.

The Patriots reportedly recently hosted restricted free agents Mike Gillislee and Damien Williams.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox ranked the Patriots’ remaining available options at running back, including Marshawn Lynch, who plans to unretire, and LeGarrette Blount, who’s still an unrestricted free agent, on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast.

Find out how they stack up in the video above or watch the entire episode below.

