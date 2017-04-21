Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Jackie Bradley Jr. Returns, Xander Bogaerts Sits

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will kick off a three-game weekend series at Camden Yards on Friday.

Drew Pomeranz will take the ball for the Red Sox looking to pick up his second win of the season against the O’s. During his first start of the season, Pomeranz limited Baltimore to one run on four hits in six innings of work. The left-hander was less efficient in his second start of the season, though, when he surrendered five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles will counter by sending Dylan Bundy to the hill. The powerful right-hander has been on fire early in the season, compiling a 2-1 record with a 1.86 ERA over his first three starts. The Red Sox handed Bundy his only loss of the season when they tagged him for three runs in 6 1/3 innings on April 11.

Boston will get center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back from the 10-day disabled list Friday. He will be slotted into the No. 6 spot in the lineup in between Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, however, is not in the lineup after jamming his left thumb during Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Marco Hernandez will fill in for Bogaerts and bat ninth.

Here are both teams’ lineups for the Friday night contest.

Red Sox (10-6)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Marco Hernandez, SS

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (1-0, 5.23 ERA)

Orioles (10-4)

Craig Gentry, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, RF

Chris Davis, 1B

Welington Castillo, C

Trey Mancini, DH

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Dylan Bundy, RHP (2-1, 1.86 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images