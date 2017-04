Share this:

The Boston Red Sox notched a come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead, and closer Craig Kimbrel did the rest.

Kimbrel, along with Matt Barnes and Heath Hembree were stellar in relief of starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

Hear NESN’s Jerry Remy break down the win in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.