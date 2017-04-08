Rockets Dancer Gets Shocking Proposal From Returning Air Force Boyfriend

Share this:

Houston Rockets dancer Casey thought she was just part of a halftime stunt, but boy was she wrong.

At halftime of the Rockets’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Casey was blindfolded and placed in front of the basket, thinking she’d be getting jumped over by the Rockets mascot.

But when Casey’s blindfold was removed, her boyfriend, A1C Travis Ross of the United States Air Force, was waiting on one knee ready to pop the question.

You can see the awesome proposal in the video below.

How's this for a proposal?! 💍 Congrats A1C Travis Ross of the @usairforce and @OfficialRPD Casey! pic.twitter.com/UKb3s5uKOa — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 8, 2017

We have a feeling Casey isn’t very upset that she never got jumped over by the Rockets mascot.

