Sean Payton Sheds Light On Adrian Peterson’s Expected Role With Saints

In a surprising turn of events, Adrian Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

For the Saints, inking a running back to a contract just before a huge wave of talented rookie runners enters the NFL is odd, but it speaks to the confidence they have in Peterson. For Peterson, it’s a smart business decision to settle for what he can get before the rookies arrive.

The question now is simple: where does Peterson fit in with the Saints, who already boast a strong starting running back by the name of Mark Ingram?

As The Sports Daily pointed out Wednesday, Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke about this with Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images