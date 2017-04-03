Stephen Curry Fakes Out Marcin Gortat With Ridiculous Move, Drills 3-Point Shot

Marcin Gortat is a useful center for the Washington Wizards, but he was no match for the wit of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry on Sunday night.
The two-time reigning NBA MVP completely faked out Gortat early in the first quarter, freeing himself up for an open 3-point shot from the corner, which he nailed.
Whoops!
The Warriors won 139-115 for their 11th win in a row. Curry led the way with a game-high 42 points.
Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images
