NBA

Stephen Curry Fakes Out Marcin Gortat With Ridiculous Move, Drills 3-Point Shot

by on Sun, Apr 2, 2017 at 10:28PM
1,995

Marcin Gortat is a useful center for the Washington Wizards, but he was no match for the wit of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry on Sunday night.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP completely faked out Gortat early in the first quarter, freeing himself up for an open 3-point shot from the corner, which he nailed.

Whoops!

The Warriors won 139-115 for their 11th win in a row. Curry led the way with a game-high 42 points.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN