Stephen Gostkowski: Bruins Have ‘A Bunch Of Warriors’ Headed To Playoffs

Share this:

Tweet







Prior to his team’s playoff-clinching win on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy described the ways in which the B’s feed off the success of their fellow Boston teams — the Red Sox, Celtics and New England Patriots.

Well, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who is a self-proclaimed “huge Bruins fan,” were among the area’s athletes at TD Garden supporting the Bruins in their regular-season finale against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Gostkowski in the Bruins dressing room after the game.

“It’s always good to support the teams around here,” Gostkowski said. “And (a Bruins game) is definitely one of the funnest live events you can see.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner certainly knows what it takes to become a champion, and he offered up his thoughts as the Bruins embark on their first playoff run in three years.

“It’s unreal that they made the playoffs,” he said. “They’ve got a bunch of awesome players and guys who have won a championship here, and this is an unreal sports town. I’m sure they’re going to give it their best effort. They’ve got a bunch of warriors on their team. Hopefully they make a deep run.”

Watch Gostkowski’s full interview in the video above to hear what he had to say about his friendship with Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and more.