Tesla Says It Will Recall 53,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Parking Brakes

From a publicity standpoint, Tesla’s been on a roll late. The electric automaker, though, might have hit a slight bump in the road.

In a release recently posted to its website, the said it would issue a global recall of 53,000 of its Model X and Model S cars over issues with the vehicles’ electric parking brakes. The brakes could become stuck if a small gear within them fractures, thus preventing the car from moving.

“The electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier,” Tesla said in a statement.

There have been no accidents or injuries related to the issue, the company said. Moreover, Tesla said the repairs were relatively simple, and should take roughly 45 minutes.

Following its biggest recall to date, Tesla’s shares were down nearly 1 percent in afternoon trading Thursday, according to Reuters. The company has seen recent success on Wall Street, as it recently surpassed Ford and General Motors to become the most valuable automaker in the United States, in terms of market capitalization.

Thumbnail photo via Tesla