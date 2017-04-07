This Weird Fact About Tim Tebow’s Debut Home Run Makes It Even Crazier

Share this:

Was Tim Tebow’s home run an Act of God?

Tebow homering in his first career minor league at-bat is amazing enough. But when you consider who he took deep, the story becomes that much crazier.

The former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets outfield prospect launched a two-run homer Thursday in his debut with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies. Domenic Mazza, a 22-year-old left-hander pitching for the Augusta GreenJackets, was the one who surrendered the gopher ball.

Tebow homered off Domenic Mazza, who was drafted in the 22nd round by the Giants in 2015…That was pick No. 666. — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) April 7, 2017

Why is this significant? Well, it just so happens Mazza was selected in the 22nd round (No. 666 overall) by the San Francisco Giants in 2015.

😂😂😂 Proof that God has a sense of humor. Happy for you @TimTebow 👍🏼 https://t.co/TlKJeDEtEP — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) April 7, 2017

That’s right. Mazza was the 666th overall pick, which really makes you think given Tebow’s well-documented strong religious beliefs.

