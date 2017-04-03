Tigers Cut ‘Mr. I’ Into Comerica Park Grass To Honor Mike Ilitch, Late Owner

Share this:

The Detroit Tigers are telling the world Mike Ilitch is gone but not forgotten.

The Tigers have honored their late owner by cutting his nickname, “Mr. I,” into the outfield grass at Comerica Park. FOX Detroit’s Roop Raj and Detroit-based photographer Mike Mulholland used Twitter on Monday to share photos of the Tigers’ tribute to Ilitch.

Comerica Park pays tribute to Mike Ilitch with Mr. I cut into the grass. pic.twitter.com/SDgsLkrbzJ — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) April 3, 2017

The Tigers are remembering Mike Ilitch with a "Mr. I" outfield design. pic.twitter.com/qtzyKZwQkJ — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) April 3, 2017

The tribute is expected to be in place Friday when the Tigers’ play the Boston Red Sox in their 2017 home opener.

Ilitch owned the Tigers from 1992 to Feb. 10 when he died at age 87. He also owned the Detroit Red Wings, founded Little Caesar’s Pizza and was a pillar in the community.

