Tony Romo To Be Honored As ‘Maverick For A Day’ In Dallas’ Season Finale

The Dallas Mavericks will get an added boost on the bench for their regular-season finale against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Kind of.

The Mavs plan to honor former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo by making him “a Maverick for a day,” according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban might have hinted at the news earlier this week. After point guard Seth Curry went down with injury, Cuban expressed his team would be looking to bring in a “pass-first” guard.

Outside of seeing game action, Stein reports Romo will receive the full NBA player treatment from the Mavs.

Story going online now detailing the Mavericks' plans to have Tony Romo on the bench and in uniform for the Denver game Tuesday night. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) April 8, 2017

We have a feeling Romo’s basketball career won’t last very long, especially since he just signed on to join the CBS broadcast team.

