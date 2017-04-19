Trail Blazers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Portland Trail Blazers did everything they could during their Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Blazers guards C.J. McCollum (41 points) and Damian Lillard (34 points) outscored their counterparts, Klay Thompson (15 points) and Stephen Curry (29 points), by a 75-44 margin. The Warriors defense, however, stepped up in the fourth quarter as Golden State pulled away for a 121-109 victory to open the first-round playoff series.

The Warriors will be without Kevin Durant on Wednesday night, though, as the star forward will be sidelined with a left calf strain which he suffered in the second half of Game 1.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors-Blazers Game 2 online.

When: Wednesday, April 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: TNT Drama

