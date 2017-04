Share this:

The Boston Bruins are headed back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask recorded his eighth shutout of the season for a single season career-high and is now tied with Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby for the league lead.

