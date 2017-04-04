Watch 2017 ‘One Shining Moment’ Montage After North Carolina’s Title Win

Share this:

After losing last season’s national championship game in heartbreaking fashion, North Carolina returned to the final this campaign and defeated Gonzaga 71-65 for the school’s sixth national title.

The national title game itself was hard to watch as the Tar Heels and Bulldogs both missed a ton of shots and the referees called way too many fouls (more than 20 in the first 10 minutes of the second half alone).

Still, it was a fun NCAA Tournament, one that was summed up with a fantastic highlight montage known as “One Shining Moment.”

Check out this year’s version below.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images