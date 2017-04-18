Watch All Four Overtime Finishes From Wild Night Of NHL Playoff Action

Share this:

Need proof that the Stanley Cup Playoffs are the ultimate exercise in parity? Look no further than Monday night.

Bruins fans will know what we’re talking about, as Boston’s Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators featured a nailbiting overtime finish preceded by an epic three-goal comeback. But the B’s weren’t alone in their heartbreak after watching Bobby Ryan tip in the overtime game-winner.

Just ask the Washington Capitals. Or the Chicago Blackhawks. Or the Calgary Flames.

Those three clubs all met the same fate as Boston by losing in overtime. That’s right: Four first-round Stanley Cup Playoff games were played Monday night, and all four went to overtime.

#StanleyCup

OTT 4 BOS 3 OT (OTT leads 2-1)

TOR 4 WSH 3 OT (TOR leads 2-1)

NSH 3 CHI 2 OT (NSH leads 3-0)

ANA 5 CGY 4 OT (ANA leads 3-0) — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2017

Last night was first night in NHL postseason history in which there were at least 4 games with all 4 going to OT. pic.twitter.com/Ux04WJw1dC — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) April 18, 2017

Just as Ryan was putting the finishing touches on Ottawa’s win, Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bozak lifted a one-timer past Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby to give Toronto a 4-3 win and a surprising 2-1 series lead.

The Predators were next to join the party, with winger Kevin Fiala doing the honors in the extra period to lift Nashville to a 3-2 win and put Chicago on the ropes.

A beauty finish from Fiala and Smashville goes crazy. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/oQDBc0Pa0a — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2017

But surely the Anaheim Ducks, who trailed the Flames by two goals entering the third period, would end the overtime binge, right? No so. The Ducks rallied to send the game into OT, then completed the comeback on Corey Perry’s game-winner to take a 3-0 series lead.

In overtime, you don't care if they're pretty. Perry has the OT-winner and the @AnaheimDucks have a 3-0 series lead. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1fr6TQsOa0 — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2017

After Monday’s drama-filled night of hockey, we’ve now seen 11 overtime games in this year’s playoffs — and it’s still only the first round. Now THAT’s parity.

