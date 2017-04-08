Watch As Fans Hilariously Try To Abide By Masters’ ‘No Running’ Rule

The Masters is the most prestigious tournament in golf, but fans at Augusta National need to do their best to keep their excitement in check.
While fans certainly are eager to see their favorite golfers hit the links, they’ll have to do so at a reasonable pace.
That’s because one of the (many) rules at Augusta is a strict no running policy. So when the gates are opened and fans are allowed onto the course, they have to think of the most efficient, non-running method of maneuvering.
Whether it be a shuffle, speed walk or borderline jog, the outcomes of the Masters’ no-running rule always are hilarious.
You can see for yourself in the video below.
The fans’ excitement is justified, though, as the leaderboard was off the charts heading into the third day of action.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
