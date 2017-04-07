Watch Bruins’ Adam McQuaid Crush Viktor Stalberg With Massive Hit

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid is one of the hardest hitters on the team, and Ottawa Senators forward Viktor Stalberg found out the hard way Thursday night at TD Garden.

McQuaid demolished Stalberg along the boards in the third period with a thunderous hit that left the Sens winger shaken up.

McQuaid buries Stalberg, who heads off the ice and down the tunnel. Put himself in a bad spot pic.twitter.com/hQP8b59mQ9 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 7, 2017

Stalberg laid on the ice for a bit before exiting and heading down the tunnel toward the Sens locker room.

McQuaid was not penalized on the play and no fight ensued as a result.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images