Yoan Moncada’s Love Of Twinkies Is Nothing Compared To Alexei Ramirez’s Gross Sandwich

Yoan Moncada picked up a Twinkie habit when he first moved to the United States, but the good news is the Chicago White Sox are used to dealing with players with strange taste in food.

The former Boston Red Sox prospect used to eat the Hostess treat by the box and wound up with 15 cavities when his agent first took him to the dentist in the U.S., but that’s tame compared shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s pregame snack. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn revealed what Ramirez, who played in Chicago from 2008 until 2015, liked to eat on game days, and if you have a weak stomach, you might not want to read any further.

“When we had (Ramirez’s) debut in Cleveland, his Major League debut, he pregamed with two Krispy Kremes with mayonnaise in between,” Hahn said Monday, per MLB.com’s Scott Merkin. “He put them together and enjoyed that for his pregame meal. So we’re not unaccustomed to the transition in his diet.”

Well, that sounds … interesting.

Ramirez currently is a free agent, so we’re not sure if he eats doughnuts and mayo in his spare time. Either way, we’ll have to just take his word on how the “sandwich” tastes, as we’re not rushing to try it any time soon.

