2017 NASCAR Kansas Live Stream: Watch Go Bowling 400 Online

Share this:

Tweet







For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is turning on the lights, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Since 2011, the 1 1/2-mile oval has been hosting the spring night race, which still hasn’t seen a repeat winner.

Kyle Busch will look to buck that trend, but he’ll face stiff competition from drivers such as Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson, both of whom seem to always race well at this track. The race also will represent one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final two attempts at visiting victory lane for the first time in Kansas.

Here’s how to watch the Go Bowling 400 online:

When: Sunday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images