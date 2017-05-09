Aaron Hernandez Prison Incident Reports: Details Of Ex-Patriot’s Fights, Other Issues

Share this:

Those wanting an inside look into Aaron Hernandez’s life behind bars now have one, after the Massachusetts Department of Corrections on Tuesday released all prison incident reports concerning the former New England Patriots tight end to NESN.

The reports detail fights and/or run-ins Hernandez had with other inmates, as well as one incident in which corrections officials stopped an apparent altercation before it could begin. Hernandez’s previously released prison file indicated he was affiliated with the Bloods street gang.

The reports also cover such mundane items as Hernandez reporting a power outage in his cell and also his missing prison ID — and even an officer’s mea culpa for improperly looking at the former Patriots star’s file. Officials’ reports on Hernandez’s April 19 suicide also are included.

You can read all the Hernandez incident reports in the window below.

Since Hernandez’s appeal couldn’t be heard, a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court judge vacated the conviction on the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd earlier Tuesday.

