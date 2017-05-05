Aaron Hernandez Prison File: Read Department Of Correction’s Report On Ex-Patriot’s Suicide

Share this:

Tweet







The Massachusett Department of Correction released to NESN on Friday its report on the investigation on Aaron Hernandez’s April 19 suicide at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass.

The 132-page report gives interesting insight into the former New England Patriots tight end’s prison life, including what other inmates called him and thought of him, how many known enemies he had, what he had in his prison cell — and even what songs he had on his playlist.

You can read and/or download the DOC’s report below.