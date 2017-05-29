Kyle Busch Throws Fit In Press Conference; Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loves It

Share this:

Tweet







Kyle Busch isn’t always thrilled to talk to the media after a race, a trend that continued at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. However, if Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets his wish, Busch won’t be changing his ways anytime soon.

Busch missed out on victory in the Coca-Cola 600 by 0.835 seconds to Austin Dillon, who was on a high-risk strategy. But when he was asked if he was surprised Dillon’s gamble paid off, Busch had little to say before dropping — or rather, throwing — the mic.

Kyle Busch was a little frustrated after finishing 2nd in the #CocaCola600 at @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/3A29chQdIn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 29, 2017

Many NASCAR fans criticized Busch for his antics during the presser, but the series’ most popular driver rushed to his defense. Earnhardt is very marketing-savvy racer, so he offered two words of wisdom for Busch.

Don't change @KyleBusch The sport needs personalities. All types. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 29, 2017

One fan who responded to the tweet argued that Busch was rude to react the way he did, and they couldn’t imaging Earnhardt doing something like that. Earnhardt not only continued to defend “Rowdy,” he did so with a self-deprecating remark.

We all can't be politically correct robots. If you don't like him that's perfectly fine, but that shit was funny. I was entertained. https://t.co/GeNpt1NpPa — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 29, 2017

It’s worth noting, Earnhardt made sure Busch’s incident didn’t steal attention from Dillon getting his first Cup win.

Congrats again to old friend @RCRracing and @austindillon3.

1st win in the World 600!! Hard to beat that! — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 29, 2017

It’s interesting to see, whether it’s IndyCar or NASCAR, Earnhardt seemingly always is looking at racing series’ in terms of what provides the best show for fans.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images