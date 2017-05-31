American Tennis Player Sobs Following French Open Win Just Weeks After Father’s Death

Share this:

Tweet







Steve Johnson won a tennis match Wednesday, a seemingly unspectacular event amid a sports scene flush with seemingly more interesting storylines at the moment.

But the second-round French Open win meant the world to Johnson and not just for being a victory at a grand slam tournament.

Johnson’s father, Steve Sr., passed away earlier this month. The two were close, and Steve Jr. credits his tennis career to his old man.

“He taught me pretty much everything I know,” Johnson told The Orange County Register in 2011. “Since I can remember, it’s always been me and him out there hitting balls, having a blast. It’s really been amazing. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Johnson, obviously still reeling from the loss of his father, is playing in just his second tournament since his dad’s death. The American won his first-round match at Roland-Garros and then made it two in a row Wednesday with a dramatic win over Borna Coric.

After registering the final point, Johnson collapsed to the clay and broke down in tears (juxtaposed by Coric acting like a 5-year-old on the other end of the court).

Paris'te duygusal bir son #RG17 Turu geçen Steve Johnson gözyaşlarına hakim olamazken, sinirlenen Borna Coric tribünlerin tepkisini çekti pic.twitter.com/8En0RuZtqT — Eurosport TR (@Eurosport_TR) May 31, 2017

Johnson then reflected on the rough few weeks in an emotional post-match interview.

And yes, now would be a good time to go call your father.

H/t to For The Win

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images