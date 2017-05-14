Aric Almirola Suffers Fractured Back As A Result Of Fiery Crash

Share this:

Aric Almirola suffered a compression fracture to his T5 vertebrae as a result of a fiery crash at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night.

This incident occurred when Joey Logano’s No. 22 suffered a broken brake rotor, causing the car to spin out and clip Danica Patrick‘s right rear end. After those two vehicles hit the wall and caught fire, Almirola soon collided with Logano’s car in the fiery wreck.

Almirola needed to be cut out of his car before being taken off the track via stretcher and eventually airlifted to University of Kansas Medical Center. He’s since been released from the hospital and is scheduled to fly back to North Carolina on Sunday, according to NASCAR.com.

There have been no updates regarding how much time Almirola will miss as a result of the injury.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images