Avery Bradley Feels ‘Lucky’ To Play For Celtics Coach Brad Stevens

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics’ 2016-17 season is over, but the lessons the young C’s learned from head coach Brad Stevens throughout the year will last forever.

In four seasons with the C’s, Stevens proved to be more than just a coach to point guard Avery Bradley and his teammates.

Bradley gave high praise to Stevens and said he’s “lucky to have a chance to play for Brad Stevens.”

To hear more from Bradley, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.