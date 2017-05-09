Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward To Thunder? ‘Area 21’ Stirs Up NBA Rumors

Share this:

Kevin Garnett and his former Boston Celtics teammates provided some interesting insight into their dynamic of their squad Monday night during their reunion on KG’s “Area 21” show.

But even non-Celtics fans might perk up at some of the other soundbites to come out of the discussion.

Near the end of the show, “Area 21” displayed a graphic of notable NBA players who will become free agents this summer. What followed was a steady stream of speculation on where those players will land, with Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Kendrick Perkins offering notable takes.

Awkward ending to @KGArea21 with Big Baby saying Wade & Millsap joining CP3 in LAC, Griffin to OKC. Rondo asked about Wade, then show ends. pic.twitter.com/fDWr5Sh04u — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 9, 2017

Davis, for one, seemed pretty adamant Blake Griffin is leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, shouting “Blake? He outta there!” in a weird, high-pitched voice. Davis also had a destination in mind for Griffin: The Oklahoma City Thunder.

That’s when Perkins chimed in, claiming he could see Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, who’s been tied to the Boston Celtics in free agency rumors, also going to the Thunder. Perkins played in OKC for several years, of course, so does he know something we don’t?

The rumors didn’t stop there, though, as Davis also suggested Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap and Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade both would join Chris Paul on the Clippers. That made things a little awkward for Rajon Rondo, who still plays with Wade in Chicago. The Bulls point guard gave a vague non-answer before the show ended a bit awkwardly.

Is there truth to any of these rumors? Probably not, but it’s fun to speculate, especially when a bunch of current and former NBA players with friends in high places are the ones stirring the pot.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images