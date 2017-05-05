Brad Stevens Refutes Report Claiming Isaiah Thomas Has Fractured Jaw

Share this:

Tweet







If Isaiah Thomas broke his jaw, then nobody told Brad Stevens.

The Boston Celtics point guard lost a tooth in Game 1 of the club’s second-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards, and Thomas ended up needing to get three teeth worked on ahead of Game 2. But when Glenn Ordway was talking about Thomas’ injury Friday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” he claimed the 28-year-old suffered a broken jaw.

“He fractured his jaw,” Ordway said, per WEEI.com. “That’s what happened. The elbow hit his jaw, and then what ended up happening is that tooth had no support system off the bone, and the complete tooth came out. It was fractured deep inside and it popped out, and he had two others that apparently were displaced.

“This is not a cosmetic thing. This is not, ‘Oh, big deal. He looks like a hockey player. He’s lost three teeth and can go out there and look funny.’ No, he not only has pain, but he has a situation in which three teeth have been totally displaced. He has to concentrate on what he’s doing. Apparently, they took him in and it was a fairly serious situation where they had to put him under and everything else.”

However, when Stevens was asked about Ordway’s diagnosis during a conference call Friday, it was news to the Celtics coach.

“I have not heard anything about that,” Stevens said. “If that was the case, then I know nothing about that. Obviously, he’s got the tooth issue, and it affected a couple of his teeth there in that row, but I have heard nothing about a fractured jaw. Obviously, that would be really concerning.”

Thomas, his probably-not-fractured jaw and the rest of the Celtics will meet the Wizards at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday for Game 4. Boston currently leads the series 2-1.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images