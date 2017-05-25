Browns’ Brock Osweiler Believes Film Shows He’s NFL Starting Quarterback

Share this:

Brock Osweiler doesn’t believe his lackluster 2016 season means he isn’t an NFL starting quarterback.

Osweiler was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, and while he currently is No. 2 on the Browns’ depth chart, he believes it’s obvious that he has the talent to be a starter.

“I think the proof is in the film for the past two years,” Osweiler said, per ESPN’s Pat McManamon.

Osweiler started 14 games for the Texans in 2016, going 8-6 while throwing for 2, 957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The 26-year-old signal-caller signed a four-year, $72 million contract before the 2016 season, but he finds himself battling Cody Kessler for the Browns’ starting job.

” (Brock’s role is) to come here every day and compete and get better and learn our system and fit into our culture and try to make it better,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “That’s what he’s done. Each and every day.”

The Browns have started 26 different quarterbacks since Cleveland was given a franchise again in 1999, but does Osweiler think he has what it takes to be No. 27?

“Absolutely,” Osweiler said.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images