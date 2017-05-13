Browns First-Round Pick Shares Embarrassing Moment With Joe Thomas

Share this:

David Njoku was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 29 pick just a few weeks ago, so it would be understandable if he hasn’t been familiarized with all of his teammates yet.

But one would think he’d know who Joe Tomas is. The seven-time All-Pro tackle has been one of the NFL’s best offensive lineman for nearly a decade and is one of the faces of the franchise.

Njoku, however, clearly wasn’t aware of this.

It was an honor being invited to dinner with the @browns rookies tonight. Got to hear the great @JimBrownNFL32 speak!! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 12, 2017

.@David_Njoku80 I told him I'm a player/coach. Mostly I'll be coaching, but you will see me playing on sundays. 😂 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 12, 2017

Given they’ll be sharing a huddle in the upcoming season, we have a feeling Njoku and Thomas will get to know each other fairly soon.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images