Cavs Come Out To Monstars’ Theme Music From ‘Space Jam’ In Game 3

Isaiah Thomas took a pretty interesting route to say that the Boston Celtics weren’t afraid of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ahead of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, Thomas said the Cavaliers weren’t the Monstars, the gargantuan, overpowering villains from the movie “Space Jam.”

But after the Cavs picked up two blowout victories to open the series, it looks like they’re making Thomas reconsider his statement.

As Cleveland took the floor for Game 3 on Sunday night, LeBron James and Co. entered to the Monstars theme music, a clear troll job directed at Boston.

Listen closely in the background. The Cavs came out to The Monstars theme song. Wow. pic.twitter.com/TGbcR2ognp — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) May 22, 2017

Well played, Cavs.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images