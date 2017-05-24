Cavs’ Iman Shumpert Slams Sweet Reverse Dunk In Game 4 Vs. Celtics

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have many highlights in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

However, Cavs shooting guard Iman Shumpert did throw down a sweet jam. He drove past Jae Crowder from the corner and slammed a reverse dunk on the Celtics forward early in the second quarter Tuesday night.

This move is not the first time the athletic Shumpert has shown off his vertical, but it is maybe one of the most impressive.

Iman Shumpert THREW DOWN the reverse! 👀#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/56QS5mfIbL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2017

Shumpert scored five points in the first half as Cleveland went into the locker room down 57-47. The Cavs entered Game 4 up 2-1 in the series.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images