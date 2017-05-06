Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas, Kelly Olynyk React To Kelly Oubre Jr.’s Game 4 Suspension

Share this:

Tweet







Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was not happy when he got hit with a hard screen from Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk on Thursday night.

In the second quarter of Game 3 of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series, Oubre Jr. responded with pure rage after being knocked to the ground, decking Olynyk with a forearm shove to the chest.

Wizards' Kelly Oubre crushes Celtics' Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/1KZ62aj71K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2017

Oubre promptly was ejected from the contest, but that wasn’t the only punishment he’d be given. The NBA announced Saturday that the Wizards forward would be suspended for Sunday’s Game 4.

At Celtics practice Saturday afternoon in Washington, Isaiah Thomas agreed with the league’s decision to suspend Oubre for the contest, per MassLive’s Jay King.

Isaiah Thomas on Oubre suspension: "He should be suspended." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 6, 2017

Olynyk wasn’t very familiar with Oubre prior to the incident, which appeared to take him by surprise.

Olynyk on Oubre: "I don't really know him that well. I thought he was a good guy." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 6, 2017

And while some sports pundits like Shannon Sharpe have labeled Olynyk as a “dirty player,” the Celtics forward only is concerned with the opinions of his teammates.

Kelly Olynyk: "I don't think I'm a dirty player. My teammates don't think I'm a dirty player." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 6, 2017

The Wizards will try to even the series Sunday night in Game 4. Tip-off from the Verizon Center is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images