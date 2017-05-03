Celtics Wrap: Boston Wins Instant Classic, Takes Game 2 In Overtime

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — If you’re not paying close attention to this Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Celtics and Washington Wizards, then you truly are missing out.

John Wall and Isaiah Thomas went back-and-forth Tuesday night in a Game 2 that won’t soon be forgotten in Boston, as the Celtics came back from multiple double-digit deficits to beat Washington 129-119 at TD Garden. With the win, the C’s now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Thomas scored 20 fourth-quarter points, and he finished with 53 total points, which is a playoff career high. Jae Crowder (14 points), Avery Bradley (14 points), Al Horford (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Terry Rozier (12 points) all finished in double figures. Wall, meanwhile, had (40 points and 13 assists).

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Amir Johnson, Al Horford

ROUGH START

Much like Game 1, the Wizards were the aggressor in the first quarter. Washington scored a whopping 42 points, and it held a double-digit lead (42-29) over Boston after the opening frame.

The Celtics shot 68.8 percent from the floor, while the Wizards were a tad below at 62.5 percent. Boston had a good quarter offensively, but Wall (19 points) and Morris (10 points) equaled their point total combined. It wasn’t a pretty defensive showing for either side.

Thomas, meanwhile, did his best to keep things close with 15 first-quarter points. But one of the more memorable plays for the C’s wasn’t exactly a positive one.

Olynyk with the nasty slammmm….. Oh wait. pic.twitter.com/FSZqegE84Z — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) May 3, 2017

COMEBACK ON

The Celtics started much better in the second quarter, as they closed to within 46-40 with 8:50 remaining thanks to an 11-4 run, which Horford capped off with an alley-oop from Thomas.

An unbelievable play from Marcus Smart later made it 55-53 with 3:36 remaining in the half, and Boston made it a two-point game once again after Bradley Beal and Bradley traded 3-pointers. Horford then gave the C’s the lead with a 3-pointer of his own.

Bradley later went to the locker room holding his right side. He came back for the second half, though, as the C’s announced he suffered a hip flexor, which was iced up at halftime.

Wall continued to lead all scorers with 23 points and nine assists, but Thomas wasn’t too far behind with 20 points. The Wizards led 67-64 at the half.

WILD THIRD QUARTER

Smart opened the scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Wizards responded with 14 straight points to take an 81-67 advantage. But the Celtics slowly chipped away at the deficit and was within five points at 89-84 after the third quarter.

KING IN THE FOURTH

Thanks in part to the Celtics’ third-quarter comeback, they were locked in a close contest throughout the closing 12 minutes.

Boston kept inching closer until Bradley gave it a 102-99 lead with a huge 3-pointer with 7:09 remaining in the game. But Washington got the lead right back with an 8-0 run, which made it 109-104 Wizards with 3:09 remaining.

The Celtics responded with back-to-back 3-pointers from Thomas and Rozier to tie the game at 110-110 with 1:38 left. Wall went on to make one of two free throws to give the Wizards a one-point advantage, but Thomas responded with a clutch jumper to put Boston back up by a point. However, Otto Porter Jr. made a huge 3-pointer to put Washington up 114-112.

But Thomas made two free throws to make it 114-114 and send it to overtime. Washington had two good looks to win it, but neither went in.

OVERTIME

Marcin Gortat fouled out 42 seconds into overtime, giving the Celtics a potential huge opening in the paint.

The Celtics later went on a 6-0 run, which Bradley’s incredible steal and dunk, to take a 120-117 lead.

And then Thomas did this:

PLAY OF THE GAME

There were a lot to choose from, including this:

UP NEXT

The series now shifts to Washington, where these two teams will face off Thursday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images